April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 17
SC Cambuur 1 Excelsior 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 30 25 1 4 80 26 76
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 30 20 6 4 64 26 66
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 30 17 7 6 54 30 58
-------------------------
4 Vitesse Arnhem 30 14 9 7 56 38 51
5 AZ Alkmaar 30 15 5 10 51 52 50
6 Heerenveen 30 13 9 8 49 37 48
7 PEC Zwolle 30 14 4 12 54 40 46
-------------------------
8 SC Cambuur 31 11 7 13 45 51 40
9 Willem II Tilburg 30 11 6 13 41 44 39
10 Groningen 30 9 12 9 39 46 39
11 Twente Enschede * 30 11 10 9 50 47 37
12 ADO Den Haag 30 8 10 12 40 46 34
13 Utrecht 30 9 6 15 52 57 33
14 Excelsior 31 6 13 12 42 54 31
15 Heracles Almelo 30 8 4 18 41 61 28
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 30 6 9 15 29 57 27
17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 30 6 5 19 27 55 23
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 30 3 7 20 22 69 16
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1630)
PSV Eindhoven v Heerenveen (1745)
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Dordrecht (1745)
Willem II Tilburg v Groningen (1845)
Sunday, April 19
Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1030)
Ajax Amsterdam v NAC Breda (1230)
Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle (1230)
Utrecht v Twente Enschede (1445)