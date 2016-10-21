Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 9 9 0 0 25 3 27 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 9 7 1 1 22 8 22 ------------------------- 3 Heerenveen 9 5 3 1 19 8 18 ------------------------- 4 PSV Eindhoven 9 5 3 1 16 5 18 5 AZ Alkmaar 9 4 4 1 15 9 16 6 Vitesse Arnhem 9 4 2 3 14 10 14 7 Twente Enschede 9 4 2 3 18 16 14 ------------------------- 8 Sparta Rotterdam 9 3 3 3 12 12 12 9 ADO Den Haag 9 3 1 5 11 17 10 10 Excelsior 10 3 1 6 11 18 10 11 Utrecht 9 2 3 4 14 16 9 12 NEC Nijmegen 9 2 3 4 7 14 9 13 PEC Zwolle 10 2 3 5 9 20 9 14 Heracles Almelo 9 1 5 3 8 11 8 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 9 2 2 5 9 16 8 ------------------------- 16 Willem II Tilburg 9 1 4 4 7 15 7 17 Groningen 9 1 3 5 10 18 6 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 9 1 3 5 4 15 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Twente Enschede (1630) PSV Eindhoven v Sparta Rotterdam (1745) Roda JC Kerkrade v ADO Den Haag (1745) Willem II Tilburg v Utrecht (1845) Sunday, October 23 NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem (1030) Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1230) Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Heerenveen v Heracles Almelo (1445)