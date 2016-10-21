Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 9 9 0 0 25 3 27 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 9 7 1 1 22 8 22 ------------------------- 3 Heerenveen 9 5 3 1 19 8 18 ------------------------- 4 PSV Eindhoven 9 5 3 1 16 5 18 5 AZ Alkmaar 9 4 4 1 15 9 16 6 Vitesse Arnhem 9 4 2 3 14 10 14 7 Twente Enschede 9 4 2 3 18 16 14 ------------------------- 8 Sparta Rotterdam 9 3 3 3 12 12 12 9 ADO Den Haag 9 3 1 5 11 17 10 10 Excelsior 10 3 1 6 11 18 10 11 Utrecht 9 2 3 4 14 16 9 12 NEC Nijmegen 9 2 3 4 7 14 9 13 PEC Zwolle 10 2 3 5 9 20 9 14 Heracles Almelo 9 1 5 3 8 11 8 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 9 2 2 5 9 16 8 ------------------------- 16 Willem II Tilburg 9 1 4 4 7 15 7 17 Groningen 9 1 3 5 10 18 6 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 9 1 3 5 4 15 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Twente Enschede (1630) PSV Eindhoven v Sparta Rotterdam (1745) Roda JC Kerkrade v ADO Den Haag (1745) Willem II Tilburg v Utrecht (1845) Sunday, October 23 NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem (1030) Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1230) Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Heerenveen v Heracles Almelo (1445)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)