Feb 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 4
ADO Den Haag 2 Twente Enschede 0
PEC Zwolle 4 FC Dordrecht 0
SC Cambuur 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Heerenveen 3 Feyenoord 1
Willem II Tilburg 1 Utrecht 0
Tuesday, February 3
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Excelsior 0
NAC Breda 0 PSV Eindhoven 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 21 18 1 2 55 16 55
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 20 13 4 3 45 18 43
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 21 12 3 6 42 23 39
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 21 11 5 5 36 20 38
5 AZ Alkmaar 20 10 5 5 32 27 35
6 Twente Enschede 21 9 7 5 36 27 34
7 Heerenveen 21 8 8 5 30 24 32
-------------------------
8 Groningen 20 7 7 6 23 28 28
9 Vitesse Arnhem 21 7 7 7 39 32 28
10 SC Cambuur 21 7 6 8 31 33 27
11 Willem II Tilburg 21 8 3 10 28 31 27
12 Utrecht 21 7 3 11 33 40 24
13 Excelsior 21 4 10 7 26 37 22
14 ADO Den Haag 21 4 8 9 27 34 20
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 5 5 11 23 39 20
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 20 5 1 14 28 44 16
17 NAC Breda 21 3 6 12 17 43 15
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 21 2 5 14 13 48 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, February 5
Heracles Almelo v Groningen (1730)
Ajax Amsterdam v AZ Alkmaar (1945)
Saturday, February 7
FC Dordrecht v ADO Den Haag (1730)
Twente Enschede v Excelsior (1730)
Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle (1845)
NAC Breda v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)
PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1945)
Sunday, February 8
Feyenoord v SC Cambuur (1130)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1330)
Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)