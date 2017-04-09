April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
AZ Alkmaar 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1
Utrecht 3 Twente Enschede 0
PEC Zwolle 2 Feyenoord 2
PSV Eindhoven 5 Willem II Tilburg 0
Saturday, April 8
ADO Den Haag 4 Groningen 3
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Heracles Almelo 4
NEC Nijmegen 1 Ajax Amsterdam 5
Vitesse Arnhem 4 Heerenveen 2
Friday, April 7
Sparta Rotterdam 2 Excelsior 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 30 23 4 3 79 21 73
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 30 22 6 2 67 20 72
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 30 20 8 2 61 20 68
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 30 15 8 7 49 34 53
5 Vitesse Arnhem 30 14 6 10 48 36 48
6 AZ Alkmaar 30 10 13 7 49 45 43
7 Twente Enschede 30 11 9 10 41 42 42
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 30 11 7 12 51 44 40
9 Heracles Almelo 30 10 7 13 45 49 37
10 Groningen 30 7 12 11 41 44 33
11 Willem II Tilburg 30 8 9 13 26 39 33
12 PEC Zwolle 30 8 8 14 34 55 32
13 ADO Den Haag 30 9 4 17 31 53 31
14 Excelsior 30 6 10 14 37 56 28
14 Sparta Rotterdam 30 7 7 16 37 56 28
-------------------------
16 NEC Nijmegen 30 7 7 16 28 54 28
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 30 5 12 13 22 46 27
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 30 6 5 19 29 61 23
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation