Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Thursday Thursday, February 5 Ajax Amsterdam 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 Heracles Almelo 2 Groningen 2 Wednesday, February 4 ADO Den Haag 2 Twente Enschede 0 PEC Zwolle 4 FC Dordrecht 0 SC Cambuur 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Heerenveen 3 Feyenoord 1 Willem II Tilburg 1 Utrecht 0 Tuesday, February 3 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Excelsior 0 NAC Breda 0 PSV Eindhoven 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 21 18 1 2 55 16 55 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 13 4 4 45 19 43 ------------------------- 3 PEC Zwolle 21 12 3 6 42 23 39 ------------------------- 4 Feyenoord 21 11 5 5 36 20 38 5 AZ Alkmaar 21 11 5 5 33 27 38 6 Twente Enschede 21 9 7 5 36 27 34 7 Heerenveen 21 8 8 5 30 24 32 ------------------------- 8 Groningen 21 7 8 6 25 30 29 9 Vitesse Arnhem 21 7 7 7 39 32 28 10 SC Cambuur 21 7 6 8 31 33 27 11 Willem II Tilburg 21 8 3 10 28 31 27 12 Utrecht 21 7 3 11 33 40 24 13 Excelsior 21 4 10 7 26 37 22 14 ADO Den Haag 21 4 8 9 27 34 20 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 5 5 11 23 39 20 ------------------------- 16 Heracles Almelo 21 5 2 14 30 46 17 17 NAC Breda 21 3 6 12 17 43 15 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 21 2 5 14 13 48 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 7 FC Dordrecht v ADO Den Haag (1730) Twente Enschede v Excelsior (1730) Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle (1845) NAC Breda v Vitesse Arnhem (1945) PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1945) Sunday, February 8 Feyenoord v SC Cambuur (1130) Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Ajax Amsterdam (1330) Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1330) Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)