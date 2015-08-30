Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Ajax Amsterdam 4 ADO Den Haag 0
AZ Alkmaar 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 Feyenoord 1
Vitesse Arnhem 4 SC Cambuur 1
Saturday, August 29
Excelsior 3 Graafschap Doetinchem 0
Utrecht 2 Groningen 0
Heracles Almelo 2 Twente Enschede 0
Heerenveen 1 PEC Zwolle 1
Friday, August 28
Willem II Tilburg 0 NEC Nijmegen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 4 4 0 0 12 0 12
-------------------------
2 Heracles Almelo 4 3 0 1 12 4 9
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
-------------------------
4 Roda JC Kerkrade 4 3 0 1 5 4 9
5 PEC Zwolle 4 2 2 0 8 4 8
5 PSV Eindhoven 4 2 2 0 8 4 8
7 Vitesse Arnhem 4 2 1 1 8 4 7
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 4 1 3 0 6 4 6
9 NEC Nijmegen 4 2 0 2 2 5 6
10 Utrecht 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
11 ADO Den Haag 4 1 2 1 7 8 5
12 Excelsior 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
13 Groningen 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
14 AZ Alkmaar 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
15 Willem II Tilburg 4 0 2 2 1 5 2
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
17 SC Cambuur 4 0 1 3 4 14 1
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 4 0 0 4 1 10 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation