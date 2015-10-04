Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Ajax Amsterdam 1 PSV Eindhoven 2
AZ Alkmaar 3 Twente Enschede 1
Graafschap Doetinchem 1 Feyenoord 2
Vitesse Arnhem 5 Groningen 0
Saturday, October 3
Excelsior 1 Utrecht 0
NEC Nijmegen 4 ADO Den Haag 1
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 SC Cambuur 1
Willem II Tilburg 0 PEC Zwolle 1
Friday, October 2
Heracles Almelo 2 Heerenveen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 8 6 1 1 19 4 19
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 8 6 1 1 14 7 19
-------------------------
3 Heracles Almelo 8 6 0 2 18 8 18
-------------------------
4 PSV Eindhoven 8 5 2 1 19 8 17
5 PEC Zwolle 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
6 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 2 2 17 6 14
7 NEC Nijmegen 8 4 1 3 9 8 13
-------------------------
8 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 3 3 2 8 8 12
9 AZ Alkmaar 8 3 2 3 11 11 11
10 Groningen 8 3 1 4 8 13 10
11 Utrecht 8 2 3 3 12 13 9
12 Excelsior 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
13 Heerenveen 8 1 4 3 7 11 7
14 Willem II Tilburg 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
15 ADO Den Haag 8 1 3 4 12 18 6
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 8 1 3 4 8 15 6
17 SC Cambuur 8 0 4 4 8 24 4
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 8 0 1 7 5 20 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation