Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Friday, April 14 Huracan 1 Arsenal 2 Lanus 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 19 13 4 2 44 17 43 2 Newell's Old Boys 19 11 5 3 27 13 38 3 Estudiantes 19 11 4 4 34 19 37 4 San Lorenzo 19 11 4 4 36 25 37 5 River Plate 19 10 5 4 31 20 35 ------------------------- 6