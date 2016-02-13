Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
Heracles Almelo 3 AZ Alkmaar 6
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Twente Enschede 1
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Heerenveen 0
Willem II Tilburg 0 Graafschap Doetinchem 0
Friday, February 12
SC Cambuur 0 Utrecht 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 22 16 5 1 57 24 53
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 22 16 4 2 51 14 52
-------------------------
3 Heracles Almelo 23 11 5 7 34 32 38
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 23 11 4 8 41 34 37
5 Feyenoord 22 11 3 8 41 30 36
6 Vitesse Arnhem 23 10 6 7 41 20 36
7 NEC Nijmegen 22 10 5 7 27 23 35
-------------------------
8 Utrecht 23 10 5 8 36 32 35
9 Groningen 22 9 7 6 28 28 34
10 PEC Zwolle 22 8 5 9 35 34 29
11 Heerenveen 23 8 5 10 34 45 29
12 ADO Den Haag 22 6 9 7 32 33 27
13 Twente Enschede 23 7 4 12 31 49 25
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 23 5 9 9 20 36 24
15 Willem II Tilburg 23 4 10 9 26 30 22
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 22 4 7 11 21 37 19
17 Graafschap Doetinchem 23 3 4 16 24 47 13
-------------------------
18 SC Cambuur 23 2 7 14 24 55 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)
Excelsior v ADO Den Haag (1330)
PEC Zwolle v Feyenoord (1330)
NEC Nijmegen v PSV Eindhoven (1545)