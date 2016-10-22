Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Twente Enschede 2
PSV Eindhoven 1 Sparta Rotterdam 0
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 ADO Den Haag 1
Willem II Tilburg 0 Utrecht 1
Friday, October 21
Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 9 9 0 0 25 3 27
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 9 7 1 1 22 8 22
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 10 6 3 1 17 5 21
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 9 5 3 1 19 8 18
5 Twente Enschede 10 5 2 3 20 16 17
6 AZ Alkmaar 9 4 4 1 15 9 16
7 Vitesse Arnhem 9 4 2 3 14 10 14
-------------------------
8 Utrecht 10 3 3 4 15 16 12
9 Sparta Rotterdam 10 3 3 4 12 13 12
10 ADO Den Haag 10 3 2 5 12 18 11
11 Excelsior 10 3 1 6 11 18 10
12 NEC Nijmegen 9 2 3 4 7 14 9
13 PEC Zwolle 10 2 3 5 9 20 9
14 Heracles Almelo 9 1 5 3 8 11 8
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 10 2 2 6 9 18 8
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 10 1 4 5 7 16 7
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 10 1 4 5 5 16 7
-------------------------
18 Groningen 9 1 3 5 10 18 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem (1030)
Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1230)
Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)
Heerenveen v Heracles Almelo (1445)