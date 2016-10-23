Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Groningen 2 AZ Alkmaar 0 Feyenoord 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1 NEC Nijmegen 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Heerenveen 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Saturday, October 22 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Twente Enschede 2 PSV Eindhoven 1 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 ADO Den Haag 1 Willem II Tilburg 0 Utrecht 1 Friday, October 21 Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 10 9 1 0 26 4 28 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 10 7 2 1 23 9 23 ------------------------- 3 Heerenveen 10 6 3 1 22 9 21 ------------------------- 4 PSV Eindhoven 10 6 3 1 17 5 21 5 Twente Enschede 10 5 2 3 20 16 17 6 AZ Alkmaar 10 4 4 2 15 11 16 7 Vitesse Arnhem 10 4 3 3 15 11 15 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 10 3 3 4 15 16 12 9 Sparta Rotterdam 10 3 3 4 12 13 12 10 ADO Den Haag 10 3 2 5 12 18 11 11 Excelsior 10 3 1 6 11 18 10 12 NEC Nijmegen 10 2 4 4 8 15 10 13 Groningen 10 2 3 5 12 18 9 14 PEC Zwolle 10 2 3 5 9 20 9 15 Heracles Almelo 10 1 5 4 9 14 8 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 10 2 2 6 9 18 8 17 Willem II Tilburg 10 1 4 5 7 16 7 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 10 1 4 5 5 16 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation