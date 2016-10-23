Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Groningen 2 AZ Alkmaar 0 Feyenoord 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1 NEC Nijmegen 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Heerenveen 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Saturday, October 22 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Twente Enschede 2 PSV Eindhoven 1 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 ADO Den Haag 1 Willem II Tilburg 0 Utrecht 1 Friday, October 21 Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 10 9 1 0 26 4 28 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 10 7 2 1 23 9 23 ------------------------- 3 Heerenveen 10 6 3 1 22 9 21 ------------------------- 4 PSV Eindhoven 10 6 3 1 17 5 21 5 Twente Enschede 10 5 2 3 20 16 17 6 AZ Alkmaar 10 4 4 2 15 11 16 7 Vitesse Arnhem 10 4 3 3 15 11 15 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 10 3 3 4 15 16 12 9 Sparta Rotterdam 10 3 3 4 12 13 12 10 ADO Den Haag 10 3 2 5 12 18 11 11 Excelsior 10 3 1 6 11 18 10 12 NEC Nijmegen 10 2 4 4 8 15 10 13 Groningen 10 2 3 5 12 18 9 14 PEC Zwolle 10 2 3 5 9 20 9 15 Heracles Almelo 10 1 5 4 9 14 8 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 10 2 2 6 9 18 8 17 Willem II Tilburg 10 1 4 5 7 16 7 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 10 1 4 5 5 16 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)