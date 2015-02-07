Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
FC Dordrecht 0 ADO Den Haag 0
Twente Enschede 1 Excelsior 3
NAC Breda 0 Vitesse Arnhem 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 Utrecht 1
Heerenveen 4 PEC Zwolle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 22 19 1 2 58 17 58
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 13 4 4 45 19 43
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 22 12 3 7 42 27 39
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 21 11 5 5 36 20 38
5 AZ Alkmaar 21 11 5 5 33 27 38
6 Heerenveen 22 9 8 5 34 24 35
7 Twente Enschede 22 9 7 6 37 30 34
-------------------------
8 Vitesse Arnhem 22 8 7 7 40 32 31
9 Groningen 21 7 8 6 25 30 29
10 SC Cambuur 21 7 6 8 31 33 27
11 Willem II Tilburg 21 8 3 10 28 31 27
12 Excelsior 22 5 10 7 29 38 25
13 Utrecht 22 7 3 12 34 43 24
14 ADO Den Haag 22 4 9 9 27 34 21
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 5 5 11 23 39 20
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 21 5 2 14 30 46 17
17 NAC Breda 22 3 6 13 17 44 15
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 22 2 6 14 13 48 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Feyenoord v SC Cambuur (1130)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1330)
Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)