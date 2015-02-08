Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
Groningen 2 AZ Alkmaar 4
Feyenoord 2 SC Cambuur 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Ajax Amsterdam 2
Willem II Tilburg 3 Heracles Almelo 0
Saturday, February 7
FC Dordrecht 0 ADO Den Haag 0
Twente Enschede 1 Excelsior 3
NAC Breda 0 Vitesse Arnhem 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 Utrecht 1
Heerenveen 4 PEC Zwolle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 22 19 1 2 58 17 58
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 22 14 4 4 47 20 46
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 22 12 5 5 38 21 41
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 22 12 5 5 37 29 41
5 PEC Zwolle 22 12 3 7 42 27 39
6 Heerenveen 22 9 8 5 34 24 35
7 Twente Enschede 22 9 7 6 37 30 34
-------------------------
8 Vitesse Arnhem 22 8 7 7 40 32 31
9 Willem II Tilburg 22 9 3 10 31 31 30
10 Groningen 22 7 8 7 27 34 29
11 SC Cambuur 22 7 6 9 32 35 27
12 Excelsior 22 5 10 7 29 38 25
13 Utrecht 22 7 3 12 34 43 24
14 ADO Den Haag 22 4 9 9 27 34 21
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 22 5 5 12 24 41 20
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 22 5 2 15 30 49 17
17 NAC Breda 22 3 6 13 17 44 15
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 22 2 6 14 13 48 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation