Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Heerenveen 1
AZ Alkmaar 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0
Feyenoord 2 FC Dordrecht 0
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 NAC Breda 0
Willem II Tilburg 1 Excelsior 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 12 10 0 2 33 9 30
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 13 9 2 2 32 15 29
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 13 7 3 3 19 7 24
-------------------------
4 Twente Enschede 12 5 6 1 23 12 21
5 AZ Alkmaar 13 6 3 4 20 20 21
6 PEC Zwolle 12 6 2 4 20 16 20
7 SC Cambuur 12 4 5 3 20 19 17
-------------------------
8 Utrecht 12 5 2 5 18 22 17
9 Groningen 12 5 2 5 13 19 17
10 Willem II Tilburg 13 5 2 6 19 20 17
11 Heerenveen 13 4 5 4 18 19 17
12 Vitesse Arnhem 13 4 4 5 27 22 16
13 Excelsior 13 3 7 3 19 22 16
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 13 4 3 6 19 25 15
15 ADO Den Haag 12 3 4 5 17 20 13
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 13 2 4 7 14 29 10
17 Heracles Almelo 12 2 0 10 18 29 6
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 13 1 2 10 9 33 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Groningen v PSV Eindhoven (1130)
Heracles Almelo v ADO Den Haag (1330)
PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1330)
Utrecht v SC Cambuur (1545)