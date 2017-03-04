Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 4 Twente Enschede 2 Willem II Tilburg 1 PEC Zwolle 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1 PSV Eindhoven 4 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Friday, March 3 Heerenveen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 24 20 3 1 61 13 63 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 18 4 2 51 15 58 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 25 16 7 2 48 17 55 ------------------------- 4 Utrecht 24 11 7 6 36 30 40 5 Twente Enschede 25 10 8 7 35 32 38 6 AZ Alkmaar 24 9 10 5 40 34 37 7 Heerenveen 25 10 7 8 43 30 37 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 25 10 6 9 36 32 36 9 Willem II Tilburg 25 7 8 10 22 29 29 10 Heracles Almelo 24 7 7 10 33 39 28 11 Groningen 24 6 9 9 33 35 27 12 PEC Zwolle 25 7 6 12 27 47 27 13 NEC Nijmegen 24 6 7 11 23 40 25 14 Sparta Rotterdam 24 5 7 12 31 42 22 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 25 5 5 15 24 42 20 ------------------------- 16 Roda JC Kerkrade 25 3 11 11 15 36 20 17 Excelsior 24 4 7 13 26 47 19 ------------------------- 18 ADO Den Haag 24 5 3 16 19 43 18 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 5 AZ Alkmaar v Excelsior (1130) Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord (1130) Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1330) Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1330) NEC Nijmegen v Heracles Almelo (1545)
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0