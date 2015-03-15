March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
ADO Den Haag 1 Heracles Almelo 3
FC Dordrecht 1 Feyenoord 2
PSV Eindhoven 2 Groningen 1
Heerenveen 1 Ajax Amsterdam 4
Saturday, March 14
Excelsior 2 Willem II Tilburg 3
Twente Enschede 2 PEC Zwolle 0
NAC Breda 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
SC Cambuur 3 Utrecht 1
Friday, March 13
Vitesse Arnhem 3 AZ Alkmaar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 27 23 1 3 71 23 70
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 27 18 5 4 60 25 59
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 27 15 6 6 46 26 51
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 27 14 5 8 46 42 47
5 Vitesse Arnhem 27 12 8 7 50 36 44
6 PEC Zwolle 27 13 3 11 51 36 42
7 Heerenveen 27 11 8 8 40 34 41
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede * 27 10 9 8 45 39 36
9 SC Cambuur 27 10 6 11 40 45 36
10 Willem II Tilburg 27 10 5 12 37 40 35
11 Groningen 27 8 10 9 33 41 34
12 Utrecht 27 9 5 13 48 50 32
13 Excelsior 27 6 11 10 37 46 29
14 ADO Den Haag 27 6 10 11 35 43 28
15 Heracles Almelo 27 7 4 16 37 53 25
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 27 6 5 16 26 49 23
17 NAC Breda 27 5 7 15 23 52 22
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 27 3 6 18 17 62 15
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation