March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 ADO Den Haag 1 Heracles Almelo 3 FC Dordrecht 1 Feyenoord 2 PSV Eindhoven 2 Groningen 1 Heerenveen 1 Ajax Amsterdam 4 Saturday, March 14 Excelsior 2 Willem II Tilburg 3 Twente Enschede 2 PEC Zwolle 0 NAC Breda 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 SC Cambuur 3 Utrecht 1 Friday, March 13 Vitesse Arnhem 3 AZ Alkmaar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 27 23 1 3 71 23 70 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 27 18 5 4 60 25 59 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 27 15 6 6 46 26 51 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 27 14 5 8 46 42 47 5 Vitesse Arnhem 27 12 8 7 50 36 44 6 PEC Zwolle 27 13 3 11 51 36 42 7 Heerenveen 27 11 8 8 40 34 41 ------------------------- 8 Twente Enschede * 27 10 9 8 45 39 36 9 SC Cambuur 27 10 6 11 40 45 36 10 Willem II Tilburg 27 10 5 12 37 40 35 11 Groningen 27 8 10 9 33 41 34 12 Utrecht 27 9 5 13 48 50 32 13 Excelsior 27 6 11 10 37 46 29 14 ADO Den Haag 27 6 10 11 35 43 28 15 Heracles Almelo 27 7 4 16 37 53 25 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 27 6 5 16 26 49 23 17 NAC Breda 27 5 7 15 23 52 22 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 27 3 6 18 17 62 15 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation