Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 AZ Alkmaar 2 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Groningen 0 Twente Enschede 3 Feyenoord 2 Utrecht 1 NAC Breda 4 Willem II Tilburg 0 Saturday, March 16 ADO Den Haag 0 Vitesse Arnhem 4 NEC Nijmegen 1 Heerenveen 3 PSV Eindhoven 2 RKC Waalwijk 0 VVV-Venlo 0 Heracles Almelo 2 Friday, March 15 PEC Zwolle 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax Amsterdam 27 16 9 2 62 27 57 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 27 18 2 7 83 29 56 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 27 17 5 5 53 33 56 4 Vitesse Arnhem 27 16 6 5 55 31 54 ------------------------- 5 Twente Enschede 27 13 8 6 43 25 47 6 Utrecht 27 13 6 8 40 31 45 7 ADO Den Haag 27 8 12 7 42 48 36 8 NEC Nijmegen 27 10 6 11 36 45 36 ------------------------- 9 Heerenveen 27 9 8 10 41 48 35 10 Heracles Almelo 27 8 10 9 52 53 34 11 NAC Breda 27 8 7 12 32 43 31 12 Groningen 27 8 6 13 25 43 30 13 PEC Zwolle 27 7 8 12 30 43 29 14 AZ Alkmaar 27 6 8 13 38 47 26 15 RKC Waalwijk 27 6 8 13 27 36 26 ------------------------- 16 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 5 10 12 38 54 25 17 VVV-Venlo 27 5 7 15 28 54 22 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 27 3 8 16 24 59 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint