Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 ADO Den Haag 0 Utrecht 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Groningen 0 Feyenoord 6 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Willem II Tilburg 0 Twente Enschede 0 Saturday, December 3 Excelsior 3 AZ Alkmaar 3 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Heerenveen 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 PSV Eindhoven 0 Vitesse Arnhem 3 PEC Zwolle 1 Friday, December 2 Heracles Almelo 2 NEC Nijmegen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 15 11 3 1 40 11 36 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 15 11 3 1 34 11 36 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 15 8 6 1 23 7 30 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 15 7 5 3 29 17 26 5 AZ Alkmaar 15 6 7 2 27 18 25 6 Twente Enschede 15 5 6 4 24 21 21 7 Utrecht 15 5 6 4 24 22 21 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 15 5 5 5 22 19 20 9 Heracles Almelo 15 4 6 5 18 23 18 10 Sparta Rotterdam 15 4 5 6 22 27 17 11 Groningen 15 4 4 7 20 24 16 12 Excelsior 15 4 3 8 20 28 15 13 Willem II Tilburg 15 3 6 6 10 18 15 14 NEC Nijmegen 15 3 6 6 13 26 15 15 ADO Den Haag 15 4 2 9 15 26 14 ------------------------- 16 PEC Zwolle 15 3 4 8 13 31 13 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 15 1 9 5 8 19 12 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 15 3 2 10 13 27 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0