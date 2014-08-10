Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
ADO Den Haag 0 Feyenoord 1
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Groningen 3
Willem II Tilburg 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
Saturday, August 9
Heracles Almelo 0 AZ Alkmaar 3
NAC Breda 1 Excelsior 1
SC Cambuur 1 Twente Enschede 1
Heerenveen 1 FC Dordrecht 2
Friday, August 8
PEC Zwolle 2 Utrecht 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
2 AZ Alkmaar 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Groningen 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 FC Dordrecht 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Feyenoord 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Excelsior 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Twente Enschede 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 NAC Breda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 SC Cambuur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
13 Heerenveen 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 ADO Den Haag 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Willem II Tilburg 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
16 Utrecht 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Vitesse Arnhem 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation