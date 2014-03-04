March 4 Arjen Robben will miss out on the chance of playing against his Bayern Munich team mate Franck Ribery after pulling out of the Netherlands squad for Wednesday's friendly against France in Paris.

Robben has stayed with the Dutch squad for the World Cup warm-up match but has a thigh injury suffered in last weekend's Bundesliga win over Schalke 04.

"It is not feeling good and it is better not to take any risks," he told reporters.

The Dutch football association said on Tuesday it had called up Ajax Amsterdam captain Siem de Jong in place of Rafael van der Vaart who was also added to the squad as a replacement.

Van der Vaart and goalkeeper Michael Vorm are both ill and did not travel to the French capital. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)