ZEIST, Netherlands Nov 9 Netherlands' coach Louis Van Gaal has recalled Arjen Robben and Joris Mathijsen to his squad for Wednesday's friendly against Germany after the pair missed make the last two World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Romania.

Playmaker Wesley Sneijder has been omitted because he has not played for his club despite recovering from a thigh injury.

Kevin Strootman, Jeremain Lens, Luciano Narsingh and Maarten Stekelenburg have been placed on a standby list and will be added to the squad on Monday if they play over the weekend.

The Dutch, who lost 2-1 to Germany in this year's European championships, have won four consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

"Playing against Germany is not special for me but I am glad that I can see how my team will play against such a strong opponent," Van Gaal told reporters.

"That they play in a system I introduced at Bayern says me nothing, but it is special that I know several of their players very well as I worked with them."

Netherlands will play Italy in a friendly next February before they continue their qualifying campaign with home ties against Romania and Estonia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Defenders: John Heitinga (Everton), Bruno Martins Indi (Feyenoord), Ricardo van Rhijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Darryl Janmaat (Feyenoord), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven), Joris Mathijsen (Feyenoord).

Midfielders: Urby Emanuelson (AC Milan), Rafael van der Vaart (SV Hamburg), Ibrahim Afellay (Schalke 04), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Marco van Ginkel (Vitesse Arnhem).

Forwards: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Robin van Persie (Manchester United), Eljero Elia (Werder Bremen), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).

