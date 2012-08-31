By Theo Ruizenaar
| ZEIST, Netherlands
ZEIST, Netherlands Aug 31 The experienced duo
of Rafael van der Vaart and Nigel de Jong were dropped from the
Netherlands squad on Friday for the World Cup qualifying matches
against Turkey and Hungary.
Ibrahim Afellay and Gregory van der Wiel were also missing
when a 23-strong squad was announced by coach Louis Van Gaal.
"Those four are all changing clubs at the moment and above
that they haven't played regularly and are not fit enough", Van
Gaal told a news conference.
"For them, it is better that they make a fresh start at
their new club but the door to my squad stays open because they
are good, experienced players."
Van der Vaart was poised to join De Jong in leaving the
Premier League on Friday. He had reportedly travelled to
Hamburg SV for a medical, while AC Milan confirmed they had
signed De Jong from Manchester City.
Afellay joined Schalke 04 on a one-year loan from Barcelona
and Van der Wiel was also expected to move before the transfer
window closed at 2200 GMT on Friday.
Van Gaal said the absence of Van der Vaart and De Jong had
nothing to do with their performances in the 4-2 defeat by
Belgium, his first friendly match since taking charge of the
Netherlands for a second time.
Van der Vaart struggled to make any impression while De
Jong's second half blunder initiated Belgium's come back.
Van Gaal added the changes would not tempt him to play Robin
van Persie as a playmaker.
"In the profile I made I consider Robin (van Persie) as a
central striker and not as playmaker," Van Gaal said.
Since becoming coach after Euro 2012, where the Dutch lost
all three group games, Van Gaal has now introduced nine new
players, seven of whom played recently for the country at the
under-23 level.
The Netherlands begin their World Cup qualifying campaign on
Sept. 7 in Amsterdam against Turkey before they travel to
Hungary four days later. Romania, Andorra and Estonia are also
in their group.
Netherlands squad:
Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Tim Krul
(Newcastle United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City)
Defenders: John Heitinga (Everton), Bruno Martins Indi
(Feyenoord), Joris Mathijsen (Feyenoord), Ricardo van Rhijn
(Ajax Amsterdam), Nick Viergever (AZ Alkmaar), Jetro Willems
(PSV Eindhoven), Darryl Janmaat (Feyenoord), Ron Vlaar (Aston
Villa).
Midfielders: Urby Emanuelson (AC Milan), Wesley Sneijder
(Internazionale), Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven), Jordy Clasie
(Feyenoord), Leroy Fer (Twente Enschede).
Forwards: Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Klaas Jan Huntelaar
(Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (PSV
Eindhoven), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Robin van Persie
(Manchester United), Arjen Robben (Bayern Münich).
