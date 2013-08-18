Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 18
Twente Enschede 6 Quincy Promes 8,68, Dusan Tadic 11pen, Luc Castaignos 25,36, Rasmus Bengtsson 90
Utrecht 0
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 29,700
- - -
Heerenveen 2 Alfred Finnbogason 3, Joey van den Berg 73
Heracles Almelo 4 Lerin Duarte 45, Ben Rienstra 62, Mike te Wierik 69, Bryan Linssen 88
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,500
- - -
NAC Breda 1 Alex Schalk 85pen
ADO Den Haag 2 Aaron Meijers 76, Michiel Kramer 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 31pen,37
Feyenoord 1 Graziano Pelle 6
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 52,581
- - -
Saturday, August 17
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Marc Hoecher 69
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Valeri Qazaishvili 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,894
- - -
NEC Nijmegen 1 Christoph Hemlein 76
Missed penalty: Michael Higdon 90
PEC Zwolle 5 Jesper Drost 15, Kamohelo Mokotjo 18, Fred Benson 37,49, Youness Mokhtar 52
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 10,100
- - -
RKC Waalwijk 1 Jean David Beauguel 83
AZ Alkmaar 2 Aron Johannsson 4, Maarten Martens 84
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 6,041
- - -
SC Cambuur 4 Michiel Hemmen 2, Erik Bakker 21, Ramon Leeuwin 45+2, Wout Droste 69
Groningen 1 Michael de Leeuw 50
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 9,820
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 3 Florian Jozefzoon 48, Oscar Hiljemark 56, Memphis Depay 83
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,000
- - -