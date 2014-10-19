Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Groningen 1 Eric Botteghin 43
Excelsior 1 Maikel Kieftenbeld 16og
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,821
- - -
FC Dordrecht 1 Rick ten Voorde 73
Utrecht 3 Ruud Boymans 9, Josimar Lima 68og, Yassin Ayoub 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 3,664
- - -
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 Jeffrey Rijsdijk 7, Fernando Lewis 14, Bart Vriends 36
PEC Zwolle 2 Stef Nijland 20, Tomas Necid 75
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 7,907
- - -
Heerenveen 2 Mark Uth 1pen, Marlon Pereira 49og
SC Cambuur 2 Bartholomew Ogbeche 55, Etienne Reijnen 67
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,100
- - -
Saturday, October 18
NAC Breda 1 Mats Seuntjens 31
Missed penalty: Adnane Tighadouini 11
ADO Den Haag 1 Michiel Kramer 67
Red Card: Wilfried Kanon 9
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,200
- - -
Twente Enschede 1 Jesus Corona 17
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 71
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Feyenoord 2 Elvis Manu 12,19
Heracles Almelo 1 Jeroen Veldmate 63pen
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,500
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 1 Ben Sahar 57
Vitesse Arnhem 4 Davy Proepper 15, Bertrand Traore 45, Denys Oliynyk 88, Abiola Dauda 90+3
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 10,900
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 3 Luciano Narsingh 20, Adam Maher 29,41
AZ Alkmaar 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 31,400
- - -