UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Hakim Ziyech 48 Missed penalty: Lasse Schoene 60 Excelsior 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,460 - - - Heracles Almelo 2 Brahim Darri 68, Brandley Kuwas 81 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Zakaria El Azzouzi 44, Loris Brogno 82 Missed penalty: Thomas Verhaar 90+4 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,337 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 0 PSV Eindhoven 2 Gaston Pereiro 12,90+3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,452 - - - Willem II Tilburg 2 Thom Haye 66, Bartholomew Ogbeche 85 Groningen 1 Mimoun Mahi 75 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,700 - - - Friday, October 28 Twente Enschede 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,400 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130) Utrecht v NEC Nijmegen (1330) Feyenoord v Heerenveen (1330) ADO Den Haag v AZ Alkmaar (1545)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.