Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Utrecht 1 Sebastien Haller 11 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Tomi Juric 36 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 15,779 - - - PSV Eindhoven 1 Davy Proepper 62 Excelsior 1 Nigel Hasselbaink 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,800 - - - Heracles Almelo 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Anwar El Ghazi 14, Nemanja Gudelj 22 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 12,080 - - - SC Cambuur 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 72 Red Card: Wessel Dammers 85 AZ Alkmaar 1 Vincent Janssen 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,666 - - - Groningen 2 Mimoun Mahi 24, Danny Hoesen 86 Willem II Tilburg 1 Etienne Reijnen 85og Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,787 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Twente Enschede v NEC Nijmegen (1030) ADO Den Haag v Graafschap Doetinchem (1230) Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1230) PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.