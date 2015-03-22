Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Xander Houtkoop 80og ADO Den Haag 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,743 - - - Groningen 2 Lorenzo Burnet 23, Mimoun Mahi 80 Twente Enschede 2 Renato Tapia 12, Joachim Andersen 58 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,171 - - - Feyenoord 2 Anass Achahbar 59,63 PSV Eindhoven 1 Memphis Depay 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,500 - - - PEC Zwolle 1 Sander Fischer 37og Excelsior 1 Jeff Stans 40 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 11,935 - - - Saturday, March 21 AZ Alkmaar 2 Nemanja Gudelj 11pen, Markus Henriksen 90+1 SC Cambuur 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,636 - - - Heracles Almelo 1 Thomas Bruns 15 Heerenveen 4 Luciano Slagveer 4,75, Sam Larsson 57, Mark Uth 82 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 8,359 - - - Willem II Tilburg 2 Ben Sahar 39,60 FC Dordrecht 1 Anthony Biekman 89 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,890 - - - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Zakaria Labyad 5, Marko Vejinovic 65 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,863 - - - Friday, March 20 Utrecht 3 Edouard Duplan 33, Gevero Markiet 72, Rubio Rubin 88 NAC Breda 4 Erik Falkenburg 32,49, Kenny van der Weg 75, Mats Seuntjens 81 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,681 - - -
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.