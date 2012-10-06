Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 Sanharib Malki 33,71, Mark-Jan Fledderus 54 VVV-Venlo 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,464 - - - PEC Zwolle 0 Heracles Almelo 3 Samuel Armenteros 14, Ninos Gouriye 68,81 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,200 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 3 Wilfried Bony 53,70,79pen Heerenveen 3 Alfred Finnbogason 36,63, Sven Kums 74 Red Card: Arnold Kruiswijk 78 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,011 - - - Willem II Tilburg 1 Aurelien Joachim 55 RKC Waalwijk 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000 - - - Friday, October 5 NEC Nijmegen 1 Leroy George 47 ADO Den Haag 1 Mike van Duinen 58 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,875 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Ajax Amsterdam v Utrecht (1030) Groningen v Feyenoord (1230) PSV Eindhoven v NAC Breda (1230) Twente Enschede v AZ Alkmaar (1430)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.