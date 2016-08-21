Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Heracles Almelo 0 Feyenoord 1 Karim El Ahmadi 29 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,307 - - - Utrecht 1 Patrick Joosten 53 AZ Alkmaar 2 Markus Henriksen 25, Alireza Jahanbakhsh 84 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,570 - - - Sparta Rotterdam 1 Loris Brogno 85pen Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,614 - - - Groningen 3 Mimoun Mahi 52, Oussama Idrissi 69, Danny Hoesen 84 Twente Enschede 4 Enes UEnal 23,36,39, Jari Oosterwijk 90+2 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 18,051 - - - Saturday, August 20 NEC Nijmegen 2 Dario Dumic 32, Reagy Ofosu 58 Heerenveen 1 Pelle van Amersfoort 36 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,500 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 1 Davy Klaassen 1 Willem II Tilburg 2 Erik Falkenburg 28, Fran Sol 31 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 45,405 - - - PEC Zwolle 0 PSV Eindhoven 4 Nicolas Isimat-Mirin 22, Jorrit Hendrix 35, Luuk de Jong 86, Steven Bergwijn 89 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 12,700 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Lewis Baker 22 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,030 - - - Friday, August 19 Excelsior 1 Jurgen Mattheij 8 ADO Den Haag 2 Gervane Kastaneer 25, Tom Beugelsdijk 68 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 4,123 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)