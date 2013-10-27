Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Mike Havenaar 32, Davy Proepper 73 Groningen 2 Richairo Zivkovic 75, Tjaronn Chery 78 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,104 - - - PEC Zwolle 0 AZ Alkmaar 2 Joost Broerse 37og, Nick Viergever 53 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,218 - - - Feyenoord 1 Jean-Paul Boetius 43 Red Card: Graziano Pelle 89 Heracles Almelo 2 Miquel Nelom 41og, Mikhail Rosheuvel 63 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 46,000 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Mark-Jan Fledderus 68, Krisztian Nemeth 85 PSV Eindhoven 1 Tim Matavz 9 Red Card: Memphis Depay 72 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,053 - - - Saturday, October 26 Ajax Amsterdam 0 RKC Waalwijk 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 48,256 - - - SC Cambuur 3 Michiel Hemmen 61, Erik Bakker 80, Marcel Ritzmaier 90+1 Utrecht 1 Yassin Ayoub 10 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 9,620 - - - NAC Breda 5 Rydell Poepon 24,44, Jordy Buijs 27, Jeffrey Sarpong 35, Stipe Perica 87 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 17,800 - - - ADO Den Haag 3 Danny Bakker 51, Ninos Gouriye 55, Mike van Duinen 88 Twente Enschede 2 Luc Castaignos 69, Roberto Rosales 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,823 - - - Friday, October 25 NEC Nijmegen 2 Michael Higdon 33,52 Heerenveen 1 Hakim Ziyech 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,800 - - -
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.