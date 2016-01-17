Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 17
NEC Nijmegen 1 Christian Santos 20pen
Willem II Tilburg 0
Red Card: Frank van der Struijk 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,682
- - -
Feyenoord 0
PSV Eindhoven 2 Hector Moreno 49, Luciano Narsingh 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,500
- - -
Groningen 1 Alexander Sorloth 27
Utrecht 4 Bart Ramselaar 16, Timo Letschert 48, Chris Kum 59, Andreas Ludwig 61
Red Card: Andreas Ludwig 76
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,545
- - -
ADO Den Haag 0
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Amin Younes 21
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,561
- - -
Saturday, January 16
Graafschap Doetinchem 2 Cas Peters 71, Vincent Vermeij 90+1
Excelsior 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,253
- - -
PEC Zwolle 5 Dirk Marcellis 12, Bram van Polen 20,55pen, Wout Brama 77, Stef Nijland 86
Heerenveen 2 Mitchell te Vrede 46, Jerry St. Juste 79
Red Card: Joey van den Berg 49
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 12,320
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 0
AZ Alkmaar 1 Vincent Janssen 5
Red Card: Derrick Luckassen 56
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,516
- - -
SC Cambuur 0
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Milot Rashica 48, Valeri Qazaishvili 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,508
- - -
Friday, January 15
Twente Enschede 4 Chinedu Ede 16,60, Hakim Ziyech 30, Hidde ter Avest 62
Heracles Almelo 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 28,900
- - -