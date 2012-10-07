Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Twente Enschede 3 Nacer Chadli 20, Dusan Tadic 60pen, Luc Castaignos 62
AZ Alkmaar 0
Red Card: Adam Maher 51, Jozy Altidore 52
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,500
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 4 Jeremain Lens 24, Ola Toivonen 45+1, Mark van Bommel 56, Georginio Wijnaldum 86
NAC Breda 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 32,000
- - -
Groningen 2 Leandro Bacuna 14, Virgil van Dijk 45+3
Feyenoord 2 Sekou Cisse 9, Bruno Martins Indi 90
Red Card: Terence Kongolo 26
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 22,174
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Ryan Babel 6
Utrecht 1 Fabian Sporkslede 51og
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 48,836
- - -
Saturday, October 6
Roda JC Kerkrade 3 Sanharib Malki 33,71, Mark-Jan Fledderus 54
VVV-Venlo 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,464
- - -
PEC Zwolle 0
Heracles Almelo 3 Samuel Armenteros 14, Ninos Gouriye 68,81
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,200
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Wilfried Bony 53,70,79pen
Heerenveen 3 Alfred Finnbogason 36,63, Sven Kums 74
Red Card: Arnold Kruiswijk 78
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,011
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 1 Aurelien Joachim 55
RKC Waalwijk 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Friday, October 5
NEC Nijmegen 1 Leroy George 47
ADO Den Haag 1 Mike van Duinen 58
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,875
- - -