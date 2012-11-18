Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 18
Heracles Almelo 5 Lerin Duarte 15,37, Willie Overtoom 58pen, Geoffrey Castillion 69, Samuel Armenteros 76
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Sanharib Malki 33
Red Card: Filip Kurto 56
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 8,469
- - -
Utrecht 1 Jacob Mulenga 17
Twente Enschede 1 Willem Janssen 2
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,119
- - -
Feyenoord 3 Lex Immers 33, Graziano Pelle 54,60
Willem II Tilburg 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 4 Wilfried Bony 11,80, Guram Kashia 46, Mike Havenaar 87
NEC Nijmegen 1 Melvin Platje 3
Red Card: Victor Palsson 42, Remy Amieux 82, Ryan Koolwijk 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,072
- - -
Saturday, November 17
Groningen 1 Tim Sparv 57
AZ Alkmaar 1 Adam Maher 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,045
- - -
Heerenveen 0
RKC Waalwijk 2 Florian Jozefzoon 7,60
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
PEC Zwolle 2 Ronnie Reniers 69, Denni Avdic 79
NAC Breda 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,350
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Derk Boerrigter 47, Danny Hoesen 84
VVV-Venlo 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,395
- - -
ADO Den Haag 1 Charlton Vicento 62
PSV Eindhoven 6 Luciano Narsingh 14, Kevin Strootman 23, Dries Mertens 33, Georginio Wijnaldum 53, Timothy Derijck 72, Orlando Engelaar 81
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 10,129
- - -