Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 17
Vitesse Arnhem 0
PSV Eindhoven 1 Adam Maher 10
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,894
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 2 Simon Poulsen 25, Nemanja Gudelj 51
FC Dordrecht 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,714
- - -
ADO Den Haag 2 Mike van Duinen 1, Roland Alberg 38
SC Cambuur 2 Bartholomew Ogbeche 36,78
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 10,021
- - -
PEC Zwolle 4 Bart van Hintum 4, Jesper Drost 63, Jody Lukoki 67, Ben Rienstra 71
NAC Breda 1 Adnane Tighadouini 57
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,200
- - -
Friday, January 16
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Ricardo Kishna 15, Johan Kappelhof 90og
Groningen 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,441
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 18
Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130)
Utrecht v Heerenveen (1330)
Feyenoord v Twente Enschede (1330)
Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1545)