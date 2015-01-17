Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 17 Vitesse Arnhem 0 PSV Eindhoven 1 Adam Maher 10 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,894 - - - AZ Alkmaar 2 Simon Poulsen 25, Nemanja Gudelj 51 FC Dordrecht 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,714 - - - ADO Den Haag 2 Mike van Duinen 1, Roland Alberg 38 SC Cambuur 2 Bartholomew Ogbeche 36,78 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 10,021 - - - PEC Zwolle 4 Bart van Hintum 4, Jesper Drost 63, Jody Lukoki 67, Ben Rienstra 71 NAC Breda 1 Adnane Tighadouini 57 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,200 - - - Friday, January 16 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Ricardo Kishna 15, Johan Kappelhof 90og Groningen 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,441 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 18 Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130) Utrecht v Heerenveen (1330) Feyenoord v Twente Enschede (1330) Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1545)