Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Utrecht 1 Ruud Boymans 61
Groningen 0
Missed penalty: Tjaronn Chery 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,503
- - -
Feyenoord 0
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Ricardo van Rhijn 5
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,000
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 4 Luuk de Jong 21, Jetro Willems 37, Jeffrey Bruma 78, Adam Maher 80
SC Cambuur 0
Red Card: Lucas Bijker 41
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 30,200
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 1 Markus Henriksen 72
PEC Zwolle 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,748
- - -
Heracles Almelo 1 Wout Weghorst 16
Twente Enschede 4 Luc Castaignos 24,43, Hakim Ziyech 44, Youness Mokhtar 74
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 8,422
- - -
Saturday, September 20
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Davy Proepper 30
Heerenveen 1 Mark Uth 23
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,213
- - -
ADO Den Haag 1 Michiel Kramer 84
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Timothy Derijck 60og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,367
- - -
Excelsior 1 Adil Auassar 52
Red Card: Luigi Bruins 88
FC Dordrecht 1 Robin Gosens 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,541
- - -
Friday, September 19
Willem II Tilburg 2 Ben Sahar 13, Robert Braber 90+1
NAC Breda 1 Uros Matic 42
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 13,602
- - -