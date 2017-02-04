Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Groningen 1 Mimoun Mahi 48pen
Excelsior 1 Anouar Hadouir 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,844
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 1 Fran Sol 24pen
Heracles Almelo 3 Peter van Ooijen 62, Kristoffer Peterson 65, Robin Gosens 68
Red Card: Bram Castro 21
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,800
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 2 Fred Friday 17,85
Red Card: Stijn Wuytens 71
PSV Eindhoven 4 Jetro Willems 13,16, Gaston Pereiro 41, Luuk de Jong 80
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 16,079
- - -
NEC Nijmegen 1 Jay-Roy Grot 90+2
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Elvis Manu 12, Jarchinio Antonia 25
Red Card: Elvis Manu 63
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,600
- - -
Friday, February 3
ADO Den Haag 0
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Adnane Tighadouini 29, Ricky van Wolfswinkel 31
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,343
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Roda JC Kerkrade v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)
Twente Enschede v Feyenoord (1330)
Sparta Rotterdam v PEC Zwolle (1330)
Utrecht v Heerenveen (1545)