Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Willem II Tilburg 2 Fran Sol 15,58 Heerenveen 1 Freek Heerkens 24og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,450 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Roda JC Kerkrade v Utrecht (1730) Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1845) Twente Enschede v AZ Alkmaar (1945) Sunday, December 18 Excelsior v NEC Nijmegen (1130) ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Groningen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1545)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.