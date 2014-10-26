Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Excelsior 2 Tom van Weert 17, Jeff Stans 68
Twente Enschede 1 Luc Castaignos 2
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 3,600
- - -
PEC Zwolle 2 Tomas Necid 51, Maikel van der Werff 74
Heerenveen 2 Mark Uth 38pen,61
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,400
- - -
Utrecht 1 Ruud Boymans 50
Red Card: Mark van der Maarel 22
PSV Eindhoven 5 Adam Maher 12, Memphis Depay 23pen, Jorrit Hendrix 25, Christian Kum 81og, Georginio Wijnaldum 90+1
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 18,140
- - -
SC Cambuur 0
Feyenoord 1 Jens Toornstra 37
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Saturday, October 25
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Anwar El Ghazi 10, Arkadiusz Milik 55, Lasse Schoene 75
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Fernando Lewis 28
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,446
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 2 Mikhail Rosheuvel 59, Nemanja Gudelj 83
Missed penalty: Nemanja Gudelj 59
Groningen 2 Michael de Leeuw 10, Danny Hoesen 52
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,019
- - -
Heracles Almelo 1 Oussama Tannane 77
Willem II Tilburg 3 Stijn Wuytens 21, Samuel Armenteros 57,74
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,500
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Marko Vejinovic 32pen,80
NAC Breda 2 Adnane Tighadouini 61,86
Missed penalty: Erik Falkenburg 42
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,239
- - -
Friday, October 24
ADO Den Haag 2 Michiel Kramer 17, Mathias Gehrt 74
FC Dordrecht 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,023
- - -