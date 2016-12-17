Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------