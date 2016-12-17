Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Twente Enschede 1 Enes UEnal 68 AZ Alkmaar 2 Wout Weghorst 46, Peet Bijen 90+2og Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,500 - - - Feyenoord 3 Eljero Elia 15, Steven Berghuis 42,57 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Adnane Tighadouini 24 Halftime: 2-1; - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Utrecht 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,254 - - - Friday, December 16 Willem II Tilburg 2 Fran Sol 15,58 Heerenveen 1 Freek Heerkens 24og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,450 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Excelsior v NEC Nijmegen (1130) ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Groningen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1545)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------