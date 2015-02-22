Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Feyenoord 3 Colin Kazim-Richards 50pen, Jens Toornstra 77, Lex Immers 79
Excelsior 2 Tom van Weert 7,30
Red Card: Jurgen Mattheij 49
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 45,500
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 1 Ali Messaoud 52
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Arkadiusz Milik 37
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,500
- - -
Twente Enschede 1 Jesus Corona 82
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Zakaria Labyad 17, Valeri Qazaishvili 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,600
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 3 Jeffry Fortes 4og, Luuk de Jong 62pen, Jeffrey Bruma 70
FC Dordrecht 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,400
- - -
Heerenveen 3 Simon Thern 35, Joost van Aken 59, Henk Veerman 90+2
Red Card: Marten de Roon 83
Groningen 1 Michael de Leeuw 50
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,894
- - -
Saturday, February 21
Heracles Almelo 1 Denni Avdic 76
Red Card: Jeroen Veldmate 83
Utrecht 1 Sebastien Haller 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,197
- - -
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
AZ Alkmaar 2 Simon Poulsen 33, Robert Muehren 58
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,009
- - -
ADO Den Haag 3 Roland Alberg 43, Wilson Eduardo 59, Michiel Kramer 90+3
PEC Zwolle 2 Ben Rienstra 72, Mustafa Saymak 90+1
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,895
- - -
Friday, February 20
NAC Breda 2 Adnane Tighadouini 64,87
SC Cambuur 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,100
- - -