Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Anwar El Ghazi 16
PSV Eindhoven 3 Memphis Depay 52, Luciano Narsingh 63, Florian Jozefzoon 86
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,513
- - -
Feyenoord 1 Mitchell te Vrede 33
Utrecht 2 Nacer Barazite 45+1, Rodney Antwi 72
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 42,500
- - -
NAC Breda 1 Adnane Tighadouini 90+2pen
Twente Enschede 1 Luc Castaignos 17
Red Card: Andreas Bjelland 55
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,700
- - -
ADO Den Haag 3 Thomas Kristensen 56, Michiel Kramer 82,85
Groningen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,214
- - -
PEC Zwolle 2 Maikel van der Werff 65, Stef Nijland 88
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Davy Proepper 24
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,012
- - -
Saturday, August 23
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
FC Dordrecht 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,778
- - -
Heerenveen 2 Marten de Roon 84pen, Sam Larsson 89
Excelsior 0
Red Card: Jordy Deckers 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,300
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 3 Bruno Andrade 14, Ali Messaoud 29, Charlton Vicento 86
AZ Alkmaar 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 9,500
- - -
Friday, August 22
Heracles Almelo 0
Red Card: Oussama Tannane 67
SC Cambuur 1 Michiel Hemmen 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,203
- - -