Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 AZ Alkmaar 2 Dabney dos Santos 43, Alireza Jahanbakhsh 73 NEC Nijmegen 0 Red Card: Julian von Haacke 53 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,412 - - - ADO Den Haag 1 Mike Havenaar 28 Missed penalty: Mike Havenaar 80 Heracles Almelo 1 Robin Gosens 18 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,016 - - - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Missed penalty: Leon de Kogel 21 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Davy Klaassen 24,35pen, Nemanja Gudelj 62 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,756 - - - PSV Eindhoven 0 Missed penalty: Luuk de Jong 45+1 Groningen 0 Red Card: Juninho Bacuna 34 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,000 - - - Saturday, August 27 Twente Enschede 3 Hakim Ziyech 14,59, Yaw Yeboah 36 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Loris Brogno 54pen Halftime: 2-0; - - - Feyenoord 4 Dirk Kuyt 44,59, Steven Berghuis 61, Jens Toornstra 65 Excelsior 1 Stanley Elbers 26 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 47,500 - - - Heerenveen 1 Sam Larsson 50 PEC Zwolle 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,080 - - - Willem II Tilburg 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,200 - - - Friday, August 26 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Ricky van Wolfswinkel 28 Utrecht 1 Sebastien Haller 68 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,105 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.