Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Heerenveen 2 Rajiv Van La Parra 15, Alfred Finnbogason 79
Twente Enschede 1 Dmitry Bulykin 54
Red Card: Edson Braafheid 87
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,885
- - -
Groningen 1 Michael de Leeuw 90+3
PEC Zwolle 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,817
- - -
VVV-Venlo 1 Marcel Seip 31
RKC Waalwijk 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 5,750
- - -
Heracles Almelo 3 Lerin Duarte 31, Geoffrey Castillion 73, Ninos Gouriye 90+3
Red Card: Thomas Bruns 86
Vitesse Arnhem 5 Wilfried Bony 19,53,90+1, Marco van Ginkel 23,51
Missed penalty: Wilfried Bony 51
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 8,460
- - -
Friday, February 22
Willem II Tilburg 2 Robbie Haemhouts 1, Aurelien Joachim 52
NEC Nijmegen 3 Tim Cornelisse 26og, Melvin Platje 33,42
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 10,650
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven (1130)
Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1330)
Utrecht v Roda JC Kerkrade (1330)
AZ Alkmaar v NAC Breda (1530)