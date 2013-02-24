Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
AZ Alkmaar 0
NAC Breda 1 Nemanja Gudelj 6
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,089
- - -
Utrecht 4 Jacob Mulenga 19pen,65, Jan Wuytens 27, Tommy Oar 47
Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Red Card: Abel Tamata 18
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 16,258
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Lasse Schoene 85
ADO Den Haag 1 Tjaronn Chery 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 46,772
- - -
Feyenoord 2 Ruben Schaken 47, Graziano Pelle 68
PSV Eindhoven 1 Jeremain Lens 34
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,000
- - -
Saturday, February 23
Heerenveen 2 Rajiv Van La Parra 15, Alfred Finnbogason 79
Twente Enschede 1 Dmitry Bulykin 54
Red Card: Edson Braafheid 87
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,885
- - -
Groningen 1 Michael de Leeuw 90+3
PEC Zwolle 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,817
- - -
VVV-Venlo 1 Marcel Seip 31
RKC Waalwijk 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 5,750
- - -
Heracles Almelo 3 Lerin Duarte 31, Geoffrey Castillion 73, Ninos Gouriye 90+3
Red Card: Thomas Bruns 86
Vitesse Arnhem 5 Wilfried Bony 19,53,90+1, Marco van Ginkel 23,51
Missed penalty: Wilfried Bony 51
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 8,460
- - -
Friday, February 22
Willem II Tilburg 2 Robbie Haemhouts 1, Aurelien Joachim 52
NEC Nijmegen 3 Tim Cornelisse 26og, Melvin Platje 33,42
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 10,650
- - -