Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Twente Enschede 0 PSV Eindhoven 5 Luuk de Jong 28, Jeffrey Bruma 34, Georginio Wijnaldum 45+1, Memphis Depay 75,78 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 29,900 - - - FC Dordrecht 2 Everon Pisas 18, Joris van Overeem 23 Heracles Almelo 3 Bryan Linssen 8,86, Wout Weghorst 71 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 3,927 - - - Heerenveen 0 NAC Breda 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,987 - - - PEC Zwolle 1 Bram van Polen 75 Willem II Tilburg 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,250 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 1 Sergio Padt 79og Groningen 1 Rasmus Lindgren 13 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,121 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord (1030) Utrecht v Ajax Amsterdam (1030) Excelsior v ADO Den Haag (1230) SC Cambuur v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1445)
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.