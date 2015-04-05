April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 5
SC Cambuur 1 Sebastian Steblecki 83
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,617
- - -
Excelsior 2 Adil Auassar 59, Ninos Gouriye 63
ADO Den Haag 3 Michiel Kramer 34,90+3, Roland Alberg 79
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 3,600
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 1 Sven van Beek 87og
Feyenoord 4 Derrick Luckassen 3og, Anass Achahbar 40, Elvis Manu 45,59
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 16,503
- - -
Utrecht 1 Gevero Markiet 85
Red Card: Ramon Leeuwin 87
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Ramon Leeuwin 51og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,046
- - -
Saturday, April 4
Twente Enschede 0
PSV Eindhoven 5 Luuk de Jong 28, Jeffrey Bruma 34, Georginio Wijnaldum 45+1, Memphis Depay 75,78
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 29,900
- - -
FC Dordrecht 2 Everon Pisas 18, Joris van Overeem 23
Heracles Almelo 3 Bryan Linssen 8,86, Wout Weghorst 71
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 3,927
- - -
Heerenveen 0
NAC Breda 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,987
- - -
PEC Zwolle 1 Bram van Polen 75
Willem II Tilburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,250
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Sergio Padt 79og
Groningen 1 Rasmus Lindgren 13
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,121
- - -