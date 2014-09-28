Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 28
Heerenveen 1 Daley Sinkgraven 78
Red Card: Stefano Marzo 33
PSV Eindhoven 0
Red Card: Joshua Brenet 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,632
- - -
Groningen 1 Michael de Leeuw 31pen
Willem II Tilburg 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,811
- - -
Twente Enschede 3 Kyle Ebecilio 5, Christian Kum 64og, Luc Castaignos 90
Utrecht 1 Yassin Ayoub 71
Red Card: Yassin Ayoub 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,500
- - -
Excelsior 1 Tom van Weert 22
SC Cambuur 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 3,227
- - -
Saturday, September 27
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Feyenoord 4 Giliano Wijnaldum 28og, Jens Toornstra 41, Colin Kazim-Richards 58, Mitchell te Vrede 89
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 7,978
- - -
ADO Den Haag 2 Michiel Kramer 42, Roland Alberg 85
AZ Alkmaar 3 Simon Poulsen 45, Mattias Johansson 67, Nemanja Gudelj 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 10,678
- - -
PEC Zwolle 4 Mustafa Saymak 14, Tomas Necid 45+4pen, Stef Nijland 85, Jesper Drost 90+1
Heracles Almelo 2 Thomas Bruns 36, Oussama Tannane 71
Red Card: Mark Engberink 80
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 12,350
- - -
NAC Breda 2 Stipe Perica 60,76
Ajax Amsterdam 5 Ricardo van Rhijn 27, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 29,38,89, Joel Veltman 65
Missed penalty: Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 56
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 18,900
- - -
FC Dordrecht 2 Jeffry Fortes 65, Ryan Koolwijk 78
Vitesse Arnhem 6 Abiola Dauda 12, Denys Oliynyk 19, Valeri Qazaishvili 55,65,90+3, Wallace 59
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 3,862
- - -