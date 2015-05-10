May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Groningen 0
PEC Zwolle 1 Tomas Necid 74
Red Card: Thomas Lam 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,214
PSV Eindhoven 2 Memphis Depay 32, Jetro Willems 64
Heracles Almelo 0
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Viktor Fischer 57,62, Lasse Schoene 83
SC Cambuur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,140
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Wesley Verhoek 90
Heerenveen 1 Lerin Duarte 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,861
Willem II Tilburg 1 Samuel Armenteros 62
ADO Den Haag 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,500
AZ Alkmaar 3 Steven Berghuis 12, Robert Muehren 83, Aron Johannsson 89
NAC Breda 2 Jeffrey Sarpong 34, Adnane Tighadouini 38
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 15,725
Utrecht 2 Sebastien Haller 60pen, Danny Verbeek 84
Excelsior 2 Tom van Weert 75,79
Twente Enschede 3 Jesus Corona 57,87, Andreas Bjelland 74
FC Dordrecht 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,700
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 11
Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1800)