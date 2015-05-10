May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Groningen 0 PEC Zwolle 1 Tomas Necid 74 Red Card: Thomas Lam 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,214 - - - PSV Eindhoven 2 Memphis Depay 32, Jetro Willems 64 Heracles Almelo 0 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 3 Viktor Fischer 57,62, Lasse Schoene 83 SC Cambuur 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,140 - - - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Wesley Verhoek 90 Heerenveen 1 Lerin Duarte 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,861 - - - Willem II Tilburg 1 Samuel Armenteros 62 ADO Den Haag 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,500 - - - AZ Alkmaar 3 Steven Berghuis 12, Robert Muehren 83, Aron Johannsson 89 NAC Breda 2 Jeffrey Sarpong 34, Adnane Tighadouini 38 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 15,725 - - - Utrecht 2 Sebastien Haller 60pen, Danny Verbeek 84 Excelsior 2 Tom van Weert 75,79 - - - Twente Enschede 3 Jesus Corona 57,87, Andreas Bjelland 74 FC Dordrecht 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,700 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 11 Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1800)