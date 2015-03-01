March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 1
PSV Eindhoven 1 Luuk de Jong 77
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Ricardo Kishna 30, Lasse Schoene 83, Anwar El Ghazi 90+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Groningen 1 Tjaronn Chery 53pen
Missed penalty: Nick van der Velden 50
ADO Den Haag 1 Xander Houtkoop 90+5
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,718
- - -
Utrecht 0
Feyenoord 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,030
- - -
Excelsior 3 Luigi Bruins 5, Tom van Weert 50, Kevin Vermeulen 90+2
Heerenveen 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 3,600
- - -
Saturday, February 28
SC Cambuur 1 Sander van de Streek 19
Heracles Almelo 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,520
- - -
Twente Enschede 1 Luc Castaignos 5
NAC Breda 1 Erik Falkenburg 88
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,100
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 2 Steven Berghuis 41, Dabney dos Santos 90+3
Willem II Tilburg 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,341
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Bertrand Traore 34, Davy Proepper 64
Missed penalty: Marko Vejinovic 45+1
PEC Zwolle 1 Mustafa Saymak 4
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,354
- - -
Friday, February 27
FC Dordrecht 2 Jeffry Fortes 44, Sean Klaiber 90+1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Glynor Plet 36
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 3,891
- - -