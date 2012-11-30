PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Friday PEC Zwolle 0 VVV-Venlo 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,979 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Twente Enschede v ADO Den Haag (1745) Feyenoord v RKC Waalwijk (1845) Willem II Tilburg v Heerenveen (1845) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1945) Sunday, December 2 NEC Nijmegen v NAC Breda (1130) Groningen v Heracles Almelo (1330) Utrecht v AZ Alkmaar (1330) Vitesse Arnhem v Roda JC Kerkrade (1530)
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.