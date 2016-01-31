Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Twente Enschede 3 Bruno Uvini 4, Zakaria El Azzouzi 8, Felipe Gutierrez 35 Utrecht 1 Ruud Boymans 85 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 24,400 - - - SC Cambuur 0 Heerenveen 1 Arber Zeneli 48 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Feyenoord 0 ADO Den Haag 2 Kevin Jansen 41, Gianni Zuiverloon 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 47,500 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Rydell Poepon 35, Maecky Ngombo 90+2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Arek Milik 27, Anwar El Ghazi 29 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 17,465 - - - Saturday, January 30 NEC Nijmegen 0 AZ Alkmaar 3 Markus Henriksen 1, Alireza Jahanbakhsh 15, Levi Garcia 72 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 12,130 - - - PEC Zwolle 1 Thomas Lam 56 Groningen 3 Alexander Sorloth 17, Michael de Leeuw 62, Danny Hoesen 77 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,225 - - - PSV Eindhoven 4 Luuk de Jong 17, Davy Proepper 31, Luciano Narsingh 44, Gaston Pereiro 84 Missed penalty: Juergen Locadia 37 Graafschap Doetinchem 2 Ted van de Pavert 68, Bart Straalman 80 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 32,500 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 0 Excelsior 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,112 - - - Friday, January 29 Willem II Tilburg 0 Heracles Almelo 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,100 - - -
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0